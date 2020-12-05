Jersey Shore -- Lewis H. Karstetter Sr., 81, of Jersey Shore passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital.

Born August 7, 1939 in Nippenose Valley, he was a son to the late Paul W. Karstetter and the former Martha Bower. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Claire E. Dowling, on January 9, 2009, and a son, Daniel L. Karstetter, Sr.

Lewis retired from Alcan Cable after 35 years of service. For 40 years he was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Jersey Shore.

He is survived by a son, Lewis H. (Leda) Karstetter, Jr. in Jersey Shore; 4 grandchildren, Daniel L. Karstetter, Jr., Mindy Karstetter, Adam Sweeney and Marissa Karstetter; a great grandson, Phoenix Karstetter; and a sister, Connie Briggs of Hughesville.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

