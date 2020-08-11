Williamsport -- Lewis A. "Lou" Folk, 92, of Williamsport passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Williamsport Home.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Johann E. (McClintock) Folk.

Born April 23, 1928 in Renovo, he was a son of the late John W. and Rose (O’Donell) Folk.

Lou was a former member of Garden View Baptist Church and the Williamsport Moose Lodge. He was also a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 520.

Lou worked for Pullman Power Products as a chipper and grinder for 27 years and retired in 1987. He enjoyed all things baseball. He was an avid Williamsport Crosscutters fan, attended Little League games, and collected baseball cards all his life. He also enjoyed playing bingo.

Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Ann Shank, of Montoursville, granddaughter, Nicole Shank, of Montgomery, two great-grandsons, Jacob Fry and Hunter Bieber, a step-grandson, Richard F. Shank, Jr. (Billie-Jo), and two step-great-grandsons, Dalton and Devon Shank.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a son in law, Richard F. Shank, Sr.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to Gift of Life, 401 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

