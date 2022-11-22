Montoursville, Pa. — LeVern J. "Sonny" Day, Jr., 88, of Montoursville passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at The Williamsport Home with his daughters by his side.

Born Feb. 1, 1934 in Howard, he was a son of the late LeVern J. Day, Sr. and Nellie (Bathurst) Day.

Sonny was a 1952 graduate of the Williamsport High School and later graduated from the Institute of Chicago Technology. He began working as a salesman for Grand Union that later turned into Jewel Tea Company. After the Jewel Tea Co. closed, he began his own company, J.T. General Store.

Sonny was a devoted Christian and faithfully read his Bible. He was a member of the former East End Baptist Church for 67 years, where he served as a Deacon and taught Sunday school. He was an avid coin collector and enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, square dancing, playing cards, board games, casinos, and lottery tickets. In his free time, he could be found watching some of his favorite television shows which included Jeopardy, Gun Smoke, and the Andy Griffith Show. Most of all Sonny loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are his two daughters, Linda J. Mix (Douglas), of Nisbet and Amy L. Buffington (Stanley), of Cogan Station; eight grandchildren, Bryan Mix (Cheressa), Bryan Taylor, Brent Taylor, Brandon Taylor (Michelle), Chad Mix (Melissa), Travis Buffington (Mariah), Lucas Buffington, and Bradlee Mix (Shane Kunkel); nine great-grandchildren Logan, Brandon Jr., Kylee, Bailey, Kira, Avery, Samuel, Camden, and Alyenna; a great-great-granddaughter, Aubree; and two sisters, Vern âFernã Emig and Geraldine Barnes, both of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, H. James Day; a grandson, Travis Mix; two brothers, Edward and Elmer Day; and two sisters, Delores Shoemaker and Myrtle DeParlos.

A funeral service to honor the life of Sonny will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in LeVern’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862 Carnegie, PA 15106 or at www.cancer.org. Online condolences may be left on LeVern’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of LeVern Day, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.