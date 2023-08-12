Limestoneville, Pa. — Letha M. Krick, 97, of Limestoneville passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at her home.

Born April 13, 1926 in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Jake and Dolly (Hill) Persal. On July 20, 1943, she married Robert W. Krick, and together they celebrated 80 years of marriage.

Letha was a member of Follmer Lutheran Church for over 50 years. She was a very loving mother and wife. She enjoyed cooking and baking.

She loved her lap dogs. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by her four children: Robert E. Krick, of Turbotville, Linda K. Metzger and her husband George of Montgomery, Sandra D. Feaster, and Gloria J. Krick, both of Milton; 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Lillian Stahl, of Danville, and Annabelle Temple, of Lewisburg.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruth Arlene Krick, and a sister, Betty Persal.

There will be a visitation held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16 at Follmer Lutheran Church, 372 Grange Hall Road, Milton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Lisa Raylene Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to her church, Follmer Lutheran Church, PO Box 72, Pottsgrove, PA 17865.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

