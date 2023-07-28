Watsontown, Pa. — Letha M. Derr, 86, passed peacefully in the presence of family on July 22, 2023 at Geisinger medical center in Danville, Pa.

Born November 12, 1936 in Watsontown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Morris and Helen (Auker) Keiser.

Letha was a joyful, kind person and was loved by many. She was a very devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She was a hard working woman, an avid traveler who shared many great adventures with her sister, and she enjoyed meeting new people and making wonderful memories. Letha worked for many years, most recently at Amity house restaurant and giant foods. She was a devout Christian who attended Friendship Baptist Church in her later years.

Letha is survived by her three children, James D. Derr (Dawn), David W. Derr, and Tracey L. Myers (Wayne); five grandchildren Sarah (Paul), Kari (Bryan), Kayla (fiancé Anthony), Aaron (Haley), and Austin; four great grandchildren, Ayden, Mikayla, Fitzgerald, and Maverick. Also surviving are two sisters, Maxine (Lee) Robbins and Corolla (Rollin) Anderson along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Q. Derr, sister Caroline, and great grandson Michael.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor King of the Friendship Baptist Church officiating.

Rest in Peace, Letha. You are deeply missed by all who knew you. We love you.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

