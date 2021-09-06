Cogan Station -- Lester R. Welch, 91, of Cogan Station passed away at Muncy Place on Sept. 2, 2021, in the presence of his loving family.

He was born in Williamsport on Aug. 23, 1930, a son of Ernest and Helen (Houser) Welch, he was the youngest their six children.

Lester had been employed at the former E. Keeler Co. and retired from Lunaire, He was a member of The Newberry Independent Club (Polish Club) and had served in the U.S. Army.

He enjoyed going to auctions, yard sales, camping, bowling and traveling with his loving wife, he also enjoyed deep sea fishing with his two oldest grandsons. He was known for his one liner jokes and teasing. His greatest pleasure was his family, he was a great family man, a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He and his wife, the former Caroline M. Shaffer, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on April 20, 2021. In addition to his wife, he is survived by their children and their families; Becky Jordan (Glenn) of Mercersburg, Robert M. Welch (Sue) of Williamsport, Carol L. Beck (Don) of Cogan Station; 16 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and siblings, five children, Lester “Rick” Welch Jr., Scott D. Welch, Kelly P. Welch, Katherine Hamilton and Cheri J. Welch, all preceded him in death.

A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Lester’s name, may be made to SIDS Research at firstcandle.org or Research into Turner Syndrome (Elia Elizabeth Umstead Foundation).

