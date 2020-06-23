Williamsport -- Lester R. McStay, 66, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at home.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra D. McStay on March 11, 2019.

Born November 17, 1953, in Woodhull, New York, he was a son of the late John “Jack” and Crystal (Hartley) McStay.

Lester enjoyed hunting, fishing, and flea markets. He was known for being a jack of all trades. For many years, he worked as a mechanic in several local garages. Lester enjoyed traveling with the Keystone Cruisers, and showing off his pride and joy, his 1941 Ford truck. His witty personality, jokes, and humor will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving are his children, John McStay of Williamsport, Eve Ellen Brown of Williamsport, Lucinda R. Brown of Jersey Shore, Jason McStay of Harrisburg, Theresa Kauffman (Dale III) of Etters, James L. McStay (April) of Williamsport, and Tylor Brown of Williamsport; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Floyd and Tim McStay.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Glenn McStay and one sister, Eileen Baney.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lester’s name to the United Cerebral Palsy, 1825 K. St. NW, Ste. 600, Washington DC, 20006 or at www.ucp.org.

