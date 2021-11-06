Williamsport -- Lester L. Lockcuff, 86, of Williamsport died peacefully on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at The Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital, surrounded by his loving wife and four children.

Born July 5, 1935 in Williamsport, he was a son of Luther and Lutora (Hilborn) Lockcuff.

Lester was a self-employed mason for many years, and also worked at AVCO and Roosevelt Middle School. He was a fan of Penn State football and wrestling, and enjoyed camping, traveling, and country music. His kind, caring, and joking personality could bring a smile to anyone’s face. His greatest joy in life was being a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years Sandra A. (O’Dell) Lockcuff, whom he married June 23, 1956, four children Steven Lockcuff (Poincia) of Williamsport, Kipton Lockcuff (Laurie) of Orlando, Michele Travis (Donald) of Mesa, Arizona, and Brenda Proctor (Greg) of Jensen Beach, Florida, nine grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Beatrice Coon and Evelyn Unser.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or the West End Christian Community Center (W.E.C.C.C.) 901 Diamond St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

