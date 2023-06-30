Williamsport, Pa. — Lester James “Toby” Coffey, 77, of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born January 28, 1946 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Clara J. (Short) and Thomas H. Coffey, Sr. Toby attended Williamsport Area High School and worked for many years with Meals on Wheels and STEP Transportation. In his spare time, Toby enjoyed fishing on the Susquehanna River, listening to jazz music, especially Barbara Streisand and Johnny Mathis. He was a very intelligent man who loved geography and reading his Bible. He was of the Christian faith.

Surviving are his four beloved siblings, Thomas H. “Tom” Coffey, Jr. (Stephanie), Sandra “Sandy” E. Coffey, ChiChi Whaley, and Kathleen “Kitty” Bowyer (Bob). Toby also leaves behind to cherish his memory many loving nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Toby was also preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn Coffey.

A memorial service to honor the life of Toby will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends prior from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

