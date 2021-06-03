Jersey Shore -- Lester J. Mann, Jr., 90, of Jersey Shore passed away May 27, 2021 at Manor Care in Williamsport.

He was born October 19, 1930 in Snow Shoe. He was a son to the late Lester J. Mann, Sr. and Laura Iva (Shawley) Mann. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mabel D. Bower; a son, William E. Mann; two sisters, Shirley (Ralph Lyons), Loretta (Bill Englert); daughter in law, Betty Bower; and step brother, Andy Mann.

He is survived by a son, Harry F. Bower; daughter in law, Linda Mann; brother, Robert (Aletha) Mann; a stepsister, Patti (Gary Lattimer); six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was known as "Les" to friends and coworkers, and "Tink" to family because he loved to 'tinker' with things.

Les was mainly employed by Avco/Textron from which he retired. During long periods of layoffs, he would work driving cookie truck, driving for Frito Lay, or working for a Flood Restoration company. In his younger years he farmed with his father in Milesburg.

He honorably served his country in the United States Army. Les loved hunting, fishing, and shooting. Les and his brother Bob were avid reloaders of all types of ammunition. He was a wonderful family man and will be sadly missed.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1407 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

