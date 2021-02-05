Millville -- Lester H. Johnson passed away February 2, 2021, at the Gardens in Millville.

He was born May 13, 1925 at his family home near Exchange, the last of 10 children of the late Elmer and Ida (Reese) Johnson.

Lester walked a mile a day to attend the Glenn one room schoolhouse near Exchange. Upon turning 18 he joined the U.S. Navy and served in WWII. He was a gunner on cargo ships in the Asiatic Pacific. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he married Marian Rahberger on December 15, 1945 in LaCenter, Washington.

In 1959 he and his family moved to Pennsylvania. Lester retired from ACF Industries, Milton, after having worked there for over 15 years. In his free time, he enjoyed salmon fishing, word search books, watching boxing, and every year trying to grow a large pumpkin. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his family. Lester was also known for his love of sweets and coffee.

Surviving are three daughters, Diana L. (Peter) Gavitt of Milton, Linda M. (Dale) Sellers of Turbotville, and Carol J. (Terry Hack) Thomas of Millville; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren;

In addition to his wife and parents, Lester was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Hazen Quinn; three brothers, Hurley Johnson, Lee Johnson, and Paul Johnson; and six sisters, Emma Miller, Florence Paolino, Ruth Lorow, Dorothy Snyder, Margaret Edquist, and Edna McGarvey.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 6 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 695 Cemetery Drive, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. Military honors will be accorded by combined veteran’s organizations.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.