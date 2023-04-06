Watsontown, Pa. — Lester D. Murray, 82, of Watsontown passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Born September 7, 1940 in Turbotville, he was the son of the late Domer L. and Florence V. (Walburn) Murray. On December 15, 1962, he married the former Norma J. Dentler, and together they have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Lester was a 1961 graduate of Warrior Run High School. Earlier in life he worked at Masonite, and later retired from Heartwood Industries, Watsontown.

He enjoyed woodworking and making projects in his basement, especially cabinets. He also loved to be outdoors, hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, Norma, Lester is survived by a son, Michael and his wife Joanne Murray, Watsontown; a daughter, Machelle and her husband Shawn Cotton, Lawton, Oklahoma; 7 Grandchildren, Joshua Murray, Jennifer McCombs, Jalynn Murray, Kayla Snyder, Caleb Snyder, Kyle Snyder, and Casey Snyder; a great-granddaughter, Taelyn McCombs; step-grandchildren, Shawn Cotton, Jr., and Christina Cotton; and a step-great-granddaughter, Aurora Cotton.

Preceding him in death besides his parents was a sister, Doris Middlesworth.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public services.

The family suggest contributions in his memory be made to the charity of your choice.

