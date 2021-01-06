Williamsport -- Leslie P. “Paul” Tines, 80, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

He was married to the former Thelma (Hinds) on June 10, 1997, who survives.

Paul was born in Morgantown, Kentucky on May 10, 1940 and was the son of the late Alton U. and Genevia B. (Baucum) Tines. He worked as a welder with the Local Union 520 for 40 years and retired in 1998. He enjoyed camping and fishing.

In addition to his wife Thelma, he is survived by three step-sons; Jeffrey E. Counsil (Alicia) and Lee M. Counsil, all of Jersey Shore and Aaron M. Counsil (Debra) of Elimsport, two daughters; Shelby L. Engel (Bart) of S. Williamsport and Deborah L. Montoro (John) of Pen Argyle, two step-daughters; Sherry A. Hauser (Henry) of German and Terry A. Teneyck (Wally) of Rauchtown, 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; William Harold, Ronald Wayne and James Larry Tines.

In keeping with Paul’s wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or to the Dementia Society at www.dementiacociety.org.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.