Williamsport -- Leslie A. Miller, 56, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Born September 24, 1964 in Danville, she was a daughter of the late Herman and Shirley (Forney) Miller.

Leslie graduated from Northumberland Christian School, California University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science, and McCann School of Business and Technology.

She proudly served her country in the United States Army, traveling through Europe and showing tremendous pride in her time served.

For over 25 years, Leslie served as Caleb Bryant’s aide with the Loyalsock School District and also in the Bryant family home. She spent time with HOPE enterprises, home care agencies, Americore Health and Community Services Group.

Leslie was a long time member of Newberry Church of Christ, where she enjoyed her bible studies, partaking in fellowship with her church family, and took a mission trip to the Dominican Republic helping to build a school. She truly lived a life of service, caring immensely for those around her. She was quiet but attentive and always showed concern for others. Leslie loved animals, British mystery shows, Star Wars, and dreamed of hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Surviving are her siblings, Trudy Miller of Williamsport, Eric Miller (Kim) of Carol Stream, Illinois, and Wendy Courtwright (Brian) of Katy, Texas; two nephews, Nate Miller (Rachel) and Luke Miller; a special friend, Caleb Bryant and the entire Bryant family and her church friends.

A memorial service to honor the life of Leslie will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 6 at Newberry Church of Christ, 2101 Linn Street, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Leslie’s name may be made to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport PA 17701 or Newberry Church of Christ, 822 Diamond Street, Williamsport PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Leslie’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.