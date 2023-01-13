Turbotville, Pa. — Leroy L. Cotner, 94, of Turbotville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Valley View Nursing Home, Montoursville.

Born October 4, 1928 in Lewis Twp., he was the son of the late Lester O. and Lillie (Fenstermacher) Cotner, and the stepson of the late Martha Cotner. On November 27, 1954, he married the former Ruth H. Springer, and together they celebrated 68 years of marriage.

Leroy was a 1947 graduate of Turbotville Lewis Joint School. He served honorably in the 406 Brigade of U.S. Army Corp of Engineers from 1951 to 1953, and in the U.S. Ready Army Reserves from 1953 to 1956. He worked 33 years for Philco-Ford-Zenith, in Watsontown, but was widely known as a lifelong farmer, and operated a dairy farm for 32 years. Leroy also was the past auditor for Lewis Twp., Northumberland Co., and for Limestone Twp., Montour Co.

He was a member of the Farm Bureau and Young Farmers of America. Leroy was a proud member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville, for 92 years, where he previously served on the church council and as a past treasurer. He was also a member of the Brotherhood and Jolly Bunch at his church.

Leroy enjoyed volunteering during the Turbotville Community Fair and served as its treasurer. He was also a member of the California Grange #941 and Ponoma Grange #31. He was a 6th degree member of the State Grange and received the grange community service award.

In addition to his wife, Ruth, he is survived by his children: Deborah R. Cotner-Davis and her husband Randy, of Doylestown, David L. Cotner, of Knob Noster, Missouri, and Michael L. Cotner and his wife Beverly, of Turbotville; five grandchildren: Arthur Pursel, Jason Robinson, Autumn Robinson-Davis, Derek Cotner, and Matthew Cotner; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. He is also survived by sister, Esther Payne of Danville, and a brother, Larry Cotner and his wife Caroline of Watsontown.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Cotner.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, January 16 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with his pastor, Rev. Erwin C. Roux, officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Paradise Cemetery, Milton.

​In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory be made to his church, Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise Street, Turbotville, Pa 17772.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.