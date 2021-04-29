Loyalsock Twp. -- Leroy J. "Jack" Sellinger of Loyalsock Township went to be with his Lord on April 25, 2021.

Born September 29, 1936 in Lock Haven, he was the stepson of Foster Fisher and his mother was Evelyn Fisher. He graduated from Mill Hall High School.

After high school, he spent 3 years in the Army.

Jack had an adventurous spirit and after leaving the army he drove to Alaska, spending a year exploring the state. He enjoyed working in his yard and loved bus trips to the Casino.

He was married to the love of his life, The former Judith Szendrey for 35 years.

Jack retired from working as a mechanic for the Williamsport City Bus.

He is survived by Joseph and Linda Szendrey, two nieces, Erika Patz (Lincoln) and Tanya Sacks (Bill) and a grandnephew Tyler Patz.

He attended Redeemer Lutheran Church and enjoyed breakfasts at Denny’s afterwards. His gentle spirit and kindness were noted by all who knew him.

He will be laid to rest at the Montoursville Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.