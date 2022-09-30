Muncy — LeRoy Frontz, Jr., 88, of Muncy went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Muncy Place.

Born June 7, 1934 in Cooksburg, Pa., he was one of three sons born to the late LeRoy Sr. and Olive (Billhime) Frontz. On May 5, 1962, he married the former Carolyn R West, who survives. Together they celebrated 60 years of marriage.

LeRoy was a graduate of the former Watsontown High School. He retired as a Lieutenant Commander after 25 years in the United States Navy as a pilot.

Starting in 1966 he served (2) six month scientific tours to Antarctica where he was part of the naval mission, “Operation Deep Freeze.” He flew the famed C-130 “Hercules” transporter aircraft equipped with skis to allow take offs and landings on the snow.

During his tours, one of the three C-130 planes assigned to his unit sent a mayday call that they were grounded and unable to get airborne. A crew was scrambled and sent to their rescue, this plane also became grounded due to severe conditions. As temperatures in Antarctica routinely reach minus 60 degrees F, the downed crew’s situation was dire once the fuel lines froze and were unable to produce heat. LeRoy was the commanding officer of the last available plane and still he flew without hesitation knowing the loss of all three aircraft and crew was a very real possibility. LeRoy was able to land his plane and rescue the other crews despite the craft being overloaded. He described a “white knuckle” take off during which he had to fire the extra boosters to provide enough lift to get the plane in the air. His skill and bravery under duress saved all three crews that day.

Mount Frontz, a prominent mountain in the western Wisconsin Range of Westarctica, was named in his honor.

Following retirement, LeRoy flew privately and taught pilot training for a time.

He was of the Methodist faith and last attended Elimsport United Methodist Church. LeRoy was also a member of the Watsontown Masonic Lodge 401 F&AM.

Most of his free time was spent on his family farm, which was his pride and joy. LeRoy also enjoyed woodworking and tinkering.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Angela (Stump) Frontz, of Allenwood; two daughters and one son-in-law, Ruth Frontz, of Muncy, and Jenny and Richard Dye, of Turbotville; one brother, Richard Frontz, of Texas; one sister-in-law, Margot Frontz, of Allenwood; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Edward Frontz; and one sister-in-law, Joann Frontz.

A private family service will be held at their convenience.

The family suggests contributions in LeRoy’s memory be made to any veterans association in Lycoming County.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

