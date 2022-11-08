Muncy — Leroy C. “Lee” “Butch” Mosteller, 71, of Muncy died peacefully, Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Muncy Place.

Born September 6, 1951 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Glen Leroy and Maudie “Sue” Mae (Sholder) Mosteller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 22 years Kathy Ann Floyd on Nov. 18, 2000, a sister Clara Irene Mosteller, and step-mother Wilma J. (Shaffer) Mosteller.

Lee was a graduate of Williamsport High School and attended Williamsport Area Community College. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Lee worked many years at C.A. Reed Company and held other various jobs. He volunteered as a Little League Coach, was an avid hunter, and volunteered countless hours being an instructor for the PA Hunter Safety Education Course.

Surviving are two children, Laurie L. Mosteller of Muncy and Leroy “Roy” C. Mosteller, Jr. (Morgan Barr) of Arlington, Virg., a grandson Blake Love, a brother Dwight Mosteller (Holly) of Williamsport, step-brother David Stotler of Watsontown, and two step-sisters Mary Lou Farley of Allenwood, and Rena Lupold of Loganton.

A time of visitation will be held 6 - 7 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. Williamsport followed by a memorial service to honor Leroy’s life at 7 p.m.

To honor Leroy’s life, spend some time outdoors or take a youth hunting.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.

