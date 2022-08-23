Williamsport — LeRoy Alan Huff, 63, of Williamsport died at home unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Alan was born in Williamsport on April 1, 1959. He was a son of the late Cleon G. and Doris M. (Newcomer) Yaw.

Alan received his Bachelor of Science degree from East Stroudsburg University and had worked in quality control at Primus as well as other area industries.

He was a longtime member of Faith Wesleyan Church. Alan was an avid Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees fan. He cherished spending time with family.

He and his wife, Charlene L. (Kuhns) Huff were married June 11, 1988. Surviving in addition to his wife of 34 years are his children; Cassandra Harris (Dale), Erin Huff, Alan J. Huff (Ariel), Chloe Huff; grandchildren, Alexander, Jordyn, Bowe, Emily, Sevy, Brantley, Elaina, Eli, Cammi, Noa, Oliver, Jocelyn, Aubrey; siblings, Harry Fowler, Helen Wright (Chris), Linda Toti (Jim), Connie Yaw (Chuck).

In addition to his mother and step-father, Alan was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, John Kuhns, father-in-law, John Kuhns, mother-in-law, Phyllis Chapman, stepfather-in law, Kenneth Chapman, aunt Carol, uncles John, Donald and Harry.

A memorial service for Alan, will be held at Faith Wesleyan Church, 1033 Tucker St., Williamsport on Thursday at 12 Noon with his Pastor, Rev. Timothy K. Hartzell officiating. The family will receive family and friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Alan’s name may be made to, Faith Wesleyan Church, 1033 Tucker St., Williamsport, PA 17701

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.