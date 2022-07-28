Loganton — Leotta June Schrack, 93, of Loganton passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at her home.

Born June 9, 1929 in Loganton, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Lena Fidler Slaterbeck.

Leotta was a high school graduate, having graduated from the one-room schoolhouse in Loganton.

On August 30, 1948, she married Lee “Pete” Schrack with whom she shared 73 years of marriage.

Early on, Leotta was employed by Pequea Works which was a building in Loganton (now a bank) where Leotta worked producing snelling (fishing) hooks with “cat gut” (Nylon) line. Leotta also worked at Sylvania in Muncy building circuit boards. In the early 1960s, Leotta & Lee formed their own business, Schrack’s Valley Service. The family business was a lifelong enterprise. Schrack’s Valley Service started with school bus transportation and small construction projects. The business grew in time including gas and oil distribution, a gas station, selling dry materials, and a car wash. Leotta was the secretary/ accountant for the business until the early 2000s.

Leotta was on the Loganton Borough Council for approximately 15 years, also serving on the County Borough Association for a portion of that period.

Over time Sugar Valley’s farmlands attracted the Amish Community from Lancaster County. In the early 1970s, Sugar Valley became an Amish community. Lee and Leotta saw an opportunity to serve the Valley’s newest residents by providing transportation to and from Lancaster County initially. This addition to their business grew over time with Leotta as the main van driver. She loved serving the Amish community. Her trips included destinations in Canada, Mexico, and numerous states within the United States.

Leotta was an avid reader. The Amish publications, The Diary and Botschaft were regular publications she enjoyed along with history, fiction, and non-fiction.

Leotta also loved gardening, riding snowmobile, mowing the lawn on her tractor at the family cabin, and entertaining family and friends.

Leotta was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.

In addition to her husband, Lee (Pete) Schrack, she is survived by her children: Steven (Sheila) Schrack of Loganton and Debra (Douglas) Wilson of Ellicott City, Maryland; her sisters: Anna Mae Witherite of Loganton, Helen Bixel of Nippenose Valley, Joann (Roe) Cole of Virginia, Sandy (Vaughn) Wagner of Loganton and Diane Slaterbeck of Williamsport; a step granddaughter, Kristie (Kris) Scott of Maryland; and two step great grandsons, Wyatt and Jack.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Nevin Lamey.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington with Rev. Alan Eckenroad officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Loganton.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to either Sugar Valley Volunteer Fire Company or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church through the funeral home.

