Jersey Shore -- Leonard W. Taylor, 73, of Jersey Shore died at the UPMC Williamsport Hospital on December 21.

He was a devoted husband to Sonia Lea Taylor, loving father to Amanda Kalat (Kevin) and Alyson Antolick (Lance), and grandfather to Lucy and Molly Kalat and Luke Antolick. He is also survived by his brother, Arnold Taylor (Grace) and several cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and his dogs: Maggie and Gizmo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Ruth Taylor, and his wife Sonia.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no service at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

