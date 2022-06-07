Lock Haven — Leonard Lee Wolfe passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2022, at the Lock Haven Hospital at the age of 71.

He was born on October 16, 1950, in Loganton, Pa.

Leonard was a 1969 graduate of the Lock Haven High School. Over the years he was employed with the Hammermill Paper Company, AmeriGas, Pickelner, Superior, and Your Building Center. He was an avid camper and spent over 30 years camping at the Haneyville Campground and camped every year for the antique shows at Penns Cave. He loved anything and everything John Deere.

Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Janice Newman Wolfe, his children; Jeromie (Stephanie) Wolfe of Montoursville, Karrie Seyler (Warren Clark) of Williamsport, his sister; Janice Connelly and brother; Donald Womeldorf. four granddaughters; Lauryn and Martina Seyler, Jessie Wolfe and Amber Swisher, four great grandchildren; Noah, Walker and Clara Elliot and Jaxon Bomboy.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; James and Edith Wolfe, three brothers; Charles and Raymond Wolfe, Ken Womeldorf, and a sister-in-law, Helen Wolfe.

Private services for Leonard L. Wolfe will be held at the convenience of the family.

Services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com and the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

