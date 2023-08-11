Duboistown, Pa. — Leonard J. "Lennie" Sherlinski II passed away peacefully on August 9, 2023 at home in Duboistown. He was the loving husband of the late Joann (Kutz) Sherlinski, who passed away May 15, 2023.

Born June 18, 1967 in Quantico, Virginia, he is a son of Leonard and Ruth (Jones) Sherlinski of South Williamsport.

Lennie was a proud graduate of South Williamsport High School before obtaining a dual major in business and finance from Lycoming College. His love for learning and a keen sense of business acumen propelled him to a successful career holding the position of Vice President at Shop Vac. He later expanded his entrepreneurial spirit by becoming the owner and operator of LJS Real Estate and Home Building. His dedication, hard work, and commitment made a significant impact on the local business community.

A man of many interests, Lennie was passionate about bodybuilding, a discipline that taught him the values of self-discipline, commitment, and perseverance. His love for travel led him to explore various parts of the world, with memorable trips to Ireland, London, and Jamaica.

Lennie was also a proud car enthusiast, with a particular fondness for TR 6, trucks and vintage cars. His collection was a testament to his impeccable taste and passion for automobiles. Yet, despite his many interests, Lennie was a family man at heart. His greatest joy was spending time with his loved ones, cherishing every moment and creating memories that will be treasured forever.

Along with his parents, Lennie is survived by a son, Logan Sherlinski (Shae Oxford) of Duboistown; two daughters, Kylie Sherlinski and Erika Sherlinski (Johnathan Warg) all of Hughesville; two grandchildren, Bodhi and Isla; a sister, Lynn Sherlinski of Washington, his beloved furry companion Malbec, along with several cousins, extended family members, and dear friends.

A memorial service to honor the life of Lennie will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 17 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Sanders. Burial will be held privately.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on Lennie's memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

