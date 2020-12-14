Montoursville -- Leonard I. Sikora, 85, a resident of Valley View Nursing Center, passed away there on December 11, 2020.

Leonard was born in Plymouth, Pa. on March 5, 1935, a son of Peter Michael and Katherine Anna Godek Sikora.

Lenny was a graduate of Plymouth High School and Temple University School of Pharmacy. After Pharmacy School he entered the U.S. Army National Guard. He served active duty from May 1958 until Nov. 1958 and continued in the Army Reserves until 1964. He was employed as a pharmacist until his retirement in 1995.

Surviving are his brother and his family, Dr. Peter J. Sikora and his wife Rita; their daughters, Dr. Stephanie Daverio and her husband Dr. David Daverio, Adele Vanaskie and husband Stephen Vanaskie, also five great nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

In addition to his parents, a brother Joseph preceded him in death

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, with the Rev William Corcoran officiating.

Burial in St Mary’s Cemetery in Plymouth will be at the convenience of the family.

