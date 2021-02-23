Williamsport -- Leonard Charles Eck died on February 20, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Len was born on June 22, 1938 in Nippenose Valley to Mabel (Eiswerth) and Herman A. Eck.

He was a 1956 graduate of Jersey Shore High School. He retired from Flowserve, formerly Anchor/Darling Valve, where he worked for 35 years. Len was a devoted Catholic and was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Church, Bastress. He enjoyed farming and hunting, and he was happiest when hunting with his sons and grandchildren. He was a founding member of Schwartzwald Hunting Club, and looked forward to hunting with the guys every year.

Len is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen (Brush) Eck, and his beloved children, Susan Rachael, Sharon Androvette, Daniel (Terri) of Williamsport, Michael of Bethlehem, and Tim (Heidi) of Huntersville. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Shane Doughty of Salladasburg, Devin Rachael of Portland, Ore., Seamus, Sinead, Eamonn Eck of Center Valley, Kierstin Kratzeck (Nick) of Carlisle, Ashley Eck of Las Vegas, Nev., Emily Eck, Ryan Eck of Williamsport, Alana Buchheit (Zach), Noah, and Ellie, Avery Androvette of Williamsport; his siblings, Peg Bubb, Alfred Eck, Ruth Hauser (Dick), Jane Dincher, Mary Ann Waldman, Ed Eck (Ann), Richard Eck (Dulcina), Shirley Tripoli (Frank), and Joni Cahn (Skip); sister-in-law, Pat O'Connell (Jerry), and brother-in-law, Tom Brush (Grace); as well as many nieces and nephews, with many of whom he was very close to.

He was predeceased by his parents; siblings, Dorothy Fischer, Eileen Hamm, James, Larry, Francis and Joseph Eck; brothers-in-law, Carl Fischer, Pete Bubb, John Hamm, Dick Dincher, Bern Waldman; and sisters-in-law, Mary Eck, and Irene Eck.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful relatives, friends, and neighbors for their kindness and generosity during Len’s illness. It is appreciated more than you can ever know.

Due to the current health crisis, a walk-through viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crouse Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport. All CDC guidelines including requiring masks and social distancing will be observed.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 5973 Jacks Hollow Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Burial at the church cemetery will also be private.

If you would so desire, donations in Len's name can be made to the American Cancer Society or to Immaculate Conception Church.

