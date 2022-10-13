Montgomery — Leona M. Dewalt, 81, of Montgomery passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Muncy Place.

Born October 7, 1941 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Willard and Mertie (Gardner) Dewalt.

Leona was a 1959 graduate of Montgomery High School. She worked for many years at the former Montgomery Mills until its closing. Leona was also a babysitter for many years in the community. She later retired as a custodian from the Montgomery School District.

Leona was a member of First United Methodist Church, Muncy.

In earlier years, she served as a Sunday School teacher at First United Methodist Church, Montgomery, and was also a Girl Scout Leader.

Leona was historian secretary for the Montgomery Area High School Alumni Association, a position she served for 42 years.

Surviving are one sister, Linda Shultz, of Montgomery; and numerous cousins.

Friends will be received from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 15 at First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy, with her pastor, Rev. Richard Robinson, officiating assisted by Rev. Donald Nolder, retired United Methodist pastor.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Leona’s memory be made to First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St. Muncy, PA 17756, to help benefit music needs at the church.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

