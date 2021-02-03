Avis -- Leona D. Maines, 82, of Avis passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her home.

Born August 20, 1938 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter to the late A. Clair Dingler and the former Elsie Heck. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Albert C. Dingler, Phyllis Dingler, and V. Lois Wheeler.

Leona was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church and a charter member of the Jersey Shore American Legion. She retired from Williamsport Hospital in the nursing/telemetry unit.

She is survived by her partner, Gene Simmers, of Avis; a son, Alden "Buddy" C. (Robin) Maines, of Williamsport; daughter, Tammy L. (Michael) Cohick, of Jersey Shore; two granddaughters; a grandson, and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com