Williamsport -- Leo Louis "Lou" DeSeau, better known as Pap, 84, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years Linda R. (Fry) DeSeau on Dec. 9, 2021.

Born Aug. 12, 1937 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Isaac and Rachel (Thorne) DeSeau.

Lou was a 1955 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School and served his country proudly in the United States Navy. Lou later retired from Lonza Inc. as an electrician.

Lou was an active church member and sexton of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, hunting, and fishing. Lou was a people person and loved helping others. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his children Louis A. DeSeau (Margie) of Nisbet, Todd A. DeSeau of South Williamsport, Jacob P. Scampone (Tammy) of South Williamsport, Kevin A. DeSeau (Reyna) of Lamar, and Jodi L. Miller (Kenneth) of South Williamsport; ten grandchildren Brittany (Darren), Derek, Kaiden, Ethan, Corey, Kolby, Ariel, Trygg, Lorenzo, Tobias, Bradley (Autumn), Morgan and Makenzie; great-grandchildren Adelina and Karsin; four step-daughters LeAnn Kepner (Darrell) of Muncy, Brandy R. Plocinski (Chris) of Montoursville, Amy L. Stugart (Shane) of Muncy, Barbara J. Gehr (Brady) of Hughesville; nine step-grandchildren Page (Tawney), D.J. (Erin), Joshua (Tessa), Tyler (MaKenzie), Nicholas (Jesse), Haley (Trey), Lyndsi, Christian, and Trynaty; and seven step-great-grandchildren Carly, McKenna, Aubrey, Riley, Finley, Aria, and Leo.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son Mark L. DeSeau; brothers Clarence L. and Joseph G. DeSeau; two sisters Rita Digan and Barbara Miller; and a step-granddaughter Megan Kepner.

A memorial service to honor the life of Lou will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 9 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church 142 Market St, Williamsport with the Rev. Brian D. Vasey officiating.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lou’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

