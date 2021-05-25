Loyalsock -- Lenora Keiser, 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at UPMC. A longtime resident of Williamsport, she lived in Loyalsock for the past 15 years.

Born May 21, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Osmer and Margaret (McCormick) Brockway.

She was a graduate of Williamsport High School, Class of 1953.

Lenora was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cleon Keiser in 2006; two brothers, Stephen Brockway and Edwin Seifers; sister, Jacqueline Mathis, and sister-in-law, Vonnie Brockway

Lenora was a longtime employee of the Doctor's Business Bureau (Answering service for Physicians) and bookkeeper of the family business, Keiser Trucking.

Lenora loved her three daughters and their families dearly. There was never a question of her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ which she was unashamed of. Lenora enjoyed listening to Community Baptist Church services on the radio. She had a quick wit and managed to find humor amid life’s trials. She cherished an in-depth and sometimes lively conversation at her dinner table every Sunday. Lenora will be greatly missed by her family this side of Heaven.

Surviving are three daughters: Deborah Berrigan (Richard) of Williamsport, Pamela Keiser-Kranz of Loyalsock, Christine Santalucia (Christopher) of Loyalsock; brother John Brockway of N.Y., sister Cheri Lowe (Gary) of Virginia, sister Louise Funderburgh of Ohio, two sisters-in-law, Patricia Brockway and Roberta Seifers; five grandchildren, Richard (Daphne), Melinda, Ryan, Nicholas, and Angelina; and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Devyn.

A funeral service to honor Lenora’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Sanders Mortuary.

Memorial contributions in Lenora’s name may be made to Community Baptist Church 1853 Rte. 87 Montoursville, PA 17754.

