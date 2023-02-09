Lock Haven, Pa. — Lenna “Jane” Williams McClure, 101, of Lock Haven passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023 at The Gatehouse Hospice, Williamsport, with her family by her side.

Jane had been a resident of Eagle Ridge Personal Care Home, Renovo Rd., for the last 6 years.

Born on September 17, 1921, she was one of seven children born to the late John and Lulu Gardner Williams of Blanchard.

She graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1939.

Jane was married to the late Clair “Red” McClure who passed away September 1, 2006.

In her earlier years, she was employed by Bobbie Brooks and then in the Service Department of Piper Aircraft.

She was an active member of the Dunnstown Methodist Church for years. Her faith in the Lord was important to her.

Jane was the mother of two children, Diane Frazier of Mill Hall and David (Carol) Liddick of Lock Haven; 3 step-children: Barbara (William) Baker and Beverly (Daniel) Longenecker, both of North Carolina and Robert (Tracie) McClure of Virginia; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 6 great, great grandchildren; a sister, Blanche (Joe) Schenck; a sister-in-law, Relda Williams; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers: Charles, Walter, William, and Bruce Williams; a sister, Dorothy Brungard; and a son-in-law, Jay C. Frazier.

A special thank you is extended to her caretakers at Eagle Ridge Personal Care Home. They were family.

Private services to celebrate the life of Lenna “Jane” McClure will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to either Dunnstown United Methodist Church or Eagle Ridge Personal Care Home, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

