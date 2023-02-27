Williamsport, Pa. — Leland K. Shipe, 81, of Williamsport passed away on his birthday, February 24, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Lee was born February 24, 1942 to Kenneth I. and Ruth (Boyer) Shipe in the upstairs bedroom of his grandparents' home on Isabella Street in Williamsport.

His first childhood home was 423 Stevens Street. Lee’s family was fortunate enough to have indoor plumbing heated by a coal furnace and they never had to use an outhouse. They also had a telephone, but back then they had to deal with party lines, some may say this is where Lee’s ability for random conversations bloomed. Lee had a great life and wonderful parents.

Lee and his family attended St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Every other weekend they traveled to visit family on Port Carbon, where Lee’s family grew up.

After high School, Lee attended barber school in Harrisburg and owned his own barbershop on Dewey Ave., managing it for 42 years. He also cut hair at Lycoming County Prison, Roseview Center, and The Meadows Assisted Living. Lee enjoyed his time behind the barber chair and the lifelong friendships with his patrons.

Lee’s ability to conversate with anyone he met followed him into retirement where he served as support staff at Knight-Confer Funeral Home for over 10 years.

In 1969 Lee joined the Old Lycoming Twp. Volunteer Fire Company and has been a member for over 50 years, many of which he drove the ambulance. He was President in 1971 - 1972 and again in 1977, earned the Distinguished Service Award in 1986, became a life member in 2019, and was proud of the watch he was gifted for his lifelong service.

Lee met the love of his life, Katherine Archer Slaybaugh Shipe, in 1989 and they enjoyed their lives together for 33 years.

In addition to his wife, Lee is survived by his two children, Kenneth L. Shipe (Kim) of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Wendy S. Potope (Jim) of Williamsport; a granddaughter, Kianna M. Potope and his first wife, Margery Hinebaugh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Earla Finley.

In keeping with Lee’s wishes, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions in Lee’s name may be made to Old Lycoming Twp. Volunteer Fire Company, 1600 Dewey Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701.

