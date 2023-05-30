Mill Hall, Pa. — Leland J. “Sandy” Shaffer, 90, of Mill Hall passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at his home.

He was born August 25, 1932 in Plum Run, Pa. to parents Leland and Gladys (Miller) Shaffer. He and wife Phyllis married in 1978 and had a wonderful life traveling and enjoying their families for 29 years until her death in 2007. She was the love of his life and now they are joined together again.

He attended Jersey Shore High School and served in the United States Army from 1949 to 1952. He was employed at Jersey Shore Steel Mill for 37 years, retiring in 1994, and sold real estate from 1974 through 1990. He enjoyed working out at the YMCA every weekday, daily socializing at the Mill Hall Senior Center, playing Friday night bingo, making his daily rounds at Walmart, and Sunday services and goodies at the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church.

Sandy is survived by two sons: Bob and Tim, three daughters: Judy, Karen (Myers), and Melinda (Laubscher-Anderson), 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and two sisters: Shirley (Karstetter) and Barb (Miller).

He was preceded in death by sons: Dan and Bill, daughters: Linda (Mincer) and Becky (Grant), siblings: Mary (Welshans), John, Bob, and Louis.

Family and friends will be received at the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church, 109 Main Street, Mill Hall from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023 followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Susan Champion with interment at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Luncheon will be served after graveside services at Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Leland’s name to the American Heart Association, P. O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.

Services are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 320 Main Street, Mill Hall, PA.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.