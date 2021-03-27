Muncy -- Leitha M. Huff, 83, of Muncy died Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Gatehouse Hospice Center, Williamsport.

Born March 28, 1937 in Elimsport, she was a daughter of the late Cloyde and Flossie Neights. She and her husband, Robert C. Huff, celebrated 36 years of marriage before his death June 9, 1993.

Leitha was a member of St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, Montgomery.

She enjoyed taking care of her home, maintaining her yard and gardening in her flower beds. Leitha was also fond of reading. Most of all she loved raising and caring for her family.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Vennessa Huff, of Hughesville; a brother & sister-in-law, Gary and Emma Neights, of Carisle; and two grandchildren, Zain and Alexis Huff.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Elimsport Cemetery, Elimsport.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Leitha’s name be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse or Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.