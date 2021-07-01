Hughesville -- Lee “Whitey” White, 61, of Hughesville passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at his home.

Born October 4, 1959 in Muncy, he was the son of Lena C. (Koch) Morrison of Hughesville and the late Harry L. White.

He was a 1977 graduate of Hughesville High School and immediately established his business “Whitey’s Wheels” which he owned and operated for over 30 years. He loved wheeling and dealing all sorts of items over the years.

An avid card player, he appeared in a Texas “Hold-em” Tournament which was broadcast on TV in 2006.

He loved having good times with his family and friends. Fourth of July will never be the same without him. Above all, he lived life his way.

Surviving is the love of his life, Sue Fenstermacher who was his companion for over 30 years; his mother and step-father, Lena C. and William Morrison of Hughesville; two sisters: Amy White Matura and her husband Martin and Holly White England, all of Melbourne, Fla.; a niece, Corinna Evans Thomas of Tampa, Fla., a nephew Mason Evans of Orlando, Fla.; two step-children, Matthew Fenstermacher and Melanie Lorson; three step-grandchildren: Addison, Ashlyn, and Griffin; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceding him in death besides his father was a brother, Scott K. White in 2018.

Family and friends are invited to join his family in celebrating his life on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hughesville Friends Church, 137 South Third Street, Hughesville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to Happy Hills No Kill Shelter, PO Box 68, Towanda, PA 18848 or at www.happyhillsnokillanimalshelter.com in memory of his dog Mazzy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 5069 Route 220 Highway, Hughesville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com.



