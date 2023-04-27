Williamsport, Pa. — Lee R. Smith, 68, of Williamsport passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at The Gatehouse. He was the loving husband of 44 years to Lynn (Stevens) Smith.

Born November 26, 1954 in Syracuse, he was the son of the late William “Russ” and Margaret (Nyhart) Smith. Lee graduated from Montoursville High School in 1972, and went on to attend Bloomsburg State College. He formerly owned and operated Swedish Underground Saab and Volvo Parts and Services. Lee had a passion for racing. He drove dirt track sprint cars for six years, followed by several years of driving pro rally cars. He adored his family, was a great father, and the favorite uncle.

Along with his wife, Lee is also survived by his daughter Aleesha Jane Smith of San Francisco, California; a sister, Robin S. Leidhecker of Montoursville, a brother, Boyd R. Smith of State College, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Services to honor the life of Lee will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lee’s name to The Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on Lee’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

