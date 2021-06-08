Loyalsock Township -- Lee H. Freeman of Loyalsock Twp. passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

He was born on April 23, 1937 in Philadelphia, the son of Harry and Violet Freeman.

Lee met his wife Kathryn M. (Grow) Freeman at Bensalem High School where they graduated in 1956. He lovingly called her Kass. Married in 1958, they shared 51 years of marriage until Kathryn’s passing in 2010.

He grew up in "The Cabbage Patch" section of Andalusia, Pa. After marrying Kathryn, he joined the army reserve. They started a family and moved to Southampton, Pa. then to Holden, Mass. and Chester, N.J., finally settling down in Loyalsock at his beloved home, Three Springs Farm. Lee took great pride in his home, enjoying yard work, projects around the farm and swimming in his pool. He loved the water, especially family trips to the beach. Other passions included exercise and sports of all kinds, tennis and basketball being his favorites. He loved traveling with Kathryn, taking in sights, history and nature. Lee was known for good-natured teasing and cracking corny jokes as well.

To know Lee was to know a man of faith. Throughout his life he was involved in church activities, teaching Sunday school, and after retirement, helping with bible school.

Lee worked as an Estimating Manager for several large boiler companies, retiring in 2002.

He is survived by his children, Lee Freeman Jr. and his love Lori Guthrie of Loyalsock Twp., Kathryn Sandelli and her husband Robert Sandelli of East Hanover, N.J. and Kimberly Freeman of Philadelphia; his siblings, Jerry Freeman and his wife Patricia Freeman of Warrington, and Jill Freeman and her love John Tyciak of Bensalem; sister-in-law Elizabeth Grow of Boyertown, as well as several cousins.

Lee is predeceased by his wife, Kathryn Freeman, his parents, Harry and Violet Freeman, his Uncle Warren and Aunt Sally Smith, his brother-in-law, Joseph Grow, and his wife, Donna Knopp Freeman.

Relatives and friends are invited to Lee’s life celebration memorial on July 10, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Hepburn Baptist Church, 2917 Pleasant Valley Rd., Cogan Station, PA 17728. A meal will be provided at the church immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lee’s name to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

