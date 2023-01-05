Muncy, Pa. — Lee Alan Waltman, 76, of Muncy passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home.

Born November 23, 1946 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a son of Harry R. and Joy (Ord) Waltman. Lee married Lola Jane Getgen on October 7, 1976, and they shared 46 years of marriage.

Lee graduated from Montgomery Area High School in 1966 and WAAC with a draftsman degree in 1968. Lee worked as a Draftsman for Pullman Kellough. Later he worked for Wire Rope, Grumman Allied, and was a machinist at Andritz from 1977 until his retirement. He was an NRA Benefactor Life Member. Lee was an avid trout fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed drawing and painting, spending time in the woods. Lee also enjoyed watching all sports and was a faithful Cleveland Indians fan and a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Lee is survived by his wife, Lola J. Waltman, of Muncy; two sons, Jeremy A. Waltman, Sr., of Berwick, Jeff A. (Erica) Waltman, of Montgomery; two daughters, Janelle Johnson, of Allenwood, Judy (Jeff Bower) Gowin, of Montgomery; stepson, Jay (Sally) Dorman, of Northumberland; a brother, Dennis Waltman, of Galena, Illinois; a sister, Gail Jenny, of Strongsville, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Nicholas Gowin; a great-grandson, Khaden Heddings; and by his grandmother, Jessie Waltman, who raised Lee from the time he was 15 years old.

Memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, January 6 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 East Water St. Hughesville, with Pastor Becky B. Cuddeback officiating. Friends may call from 11 - 12 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

