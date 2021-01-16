Williamsport -- Leatrice J. Alexander, 93, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Valley View Nursing Home.

Born October 19, 1927 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter to the late Charles Culvey and the former Dorothy Odonnel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Farrington in 1990; second husband, J. Bruce Alexander in 2012; two daughters, Edwina L. Farrington and Janet K. McCollin; a grandchild, Gregory K. Workman; and a sister, Janet Culvey.

Over the years, Leatrice worked various jobs but she found great joy in working at Walmart as a greeter. She was a former member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Lock Haven and was currently a member at Our Lady of Lourdes in Montoursville. She had attended Beauty School in Williamsport. Leatrice was an exceptional bowler, but her greatest love was spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Shirley A. (Carlyle) Probst of Jersey Shore; a son, Charles Robert (Glenda) Farrington of Montoursville; grandchildren, David F. Rich, Eric F. (Jennifer) Rich, Ashley J. Kuntz, all of Jersey Shore, Marcey I. (Todd) Snyder of Bloomsburg, Doug S. Farrington of Wellsboro, Jason McCollin of Charlton, Daniel H. Workman of Lock Haven, and David C. (Alicia) Farrington of Sanford, Florida; twelve great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a memorial contribution in Leatrice's memory to a charity of your choice.

Services will be private. She will be laid to rest in the St. Agnes Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

