Montgomery -- Leah F. Sanner, 72, of Montgomery passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at The Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born June 12, 1949 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Dorothy (Black) Aderhold.

Leah was employed as a Certified Nurse Assistant at Sycamore Manor for over 20 years. She also worked as a Security Guard for Securitas at numerous locations. Leah could often be found outside working in her flower gardens and loving on her many pets throughout the years. She also enjoyed playing cards at the Montgomery Legion. She was dearly loved and respected by her family. She will always be remembered for her feisty and strong-willed personality.

Surviving are her three children; Ronald Gamble, Jr. (Karen) of Allenwood, Laura Schwenk (James) of Jersey Shore, and Amber Billman of Lewisburg; ten grandchildren, Ronald Gamble, III (Ericka), Joshua Gamble, Rachael Gamble, and Corey Gamble, Allen Sanner (Paige), Dayton Buck, W. Logan Buck, Kathryn Schwenk, Levi Huther, and Anthony Mirabella; three great-grandchildren, Roman, Logan, and Veronica Gamble; a brother, Robert Cuozzo; and a cousin, Ronald Smith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother; and a cousin, Claire James Smith.

Burial will be held privately in Salem-St. Paul Cemetery, Liberty, PA.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Leah’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Leah Sanner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



