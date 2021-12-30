Williamsport -- Leadith Marie Vittorio, 63, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Born April 19, 1958 in Geneva, N.Y. she was a daughter of the late John and Marguerite M. (Cristini) Vittorio.

Leadith was a Williamsport High School graduate. She formerly worked at the fast-food chain KFC and attended programs through Clinton County Community Connections.

Leadith’s faith was important to her and she formerly attended Big Woods Bible Church, Castanea. She loved family gatherings, playing cards, puzzles and listening to music. Leadith or better known as Queen, Princess, or Lucy to family and friends because of her stylish crowns and red hair was well loved and will be sadly missed.

Surviving is her sister, Catherine R. Foulkrod; sister-in-law, Anita Vittorio; her life-sharing family; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents; a brother, Frank M. Vittorio; infant sister, Rosie Vittorio; aunts, uncles and a nephew.

A graveside service to honor the life of Leadith will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leadith’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com



