Williamsport -- Layton S. Legge, Jr., 93, of Williamsport passed away surrounded by family Thursday, February 17, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Surviving is his loving wife of 63 years, Caroline R. (Preziosi) Legge.

Born march 1, 1928 in Williamsport he was a son of the late Layton S., Sr. and Martha (Edwards) Legge.

Layton was a 1946 graduate of Williamsport High School and also earned a degree from Williamsport Technical Institute. He retired from AVCO as a supervisor in 1989.

Layton was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. He was known for his immaculate landscaping and handyman skills.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Kathy A. Confer (Duke Anastasia) of Williamsport, Susan E. Collier (Michael) of Whitehall and Jeffrey J. Legge (Laurel Fox) also of Williamsport; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 22 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 West Fourth St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Layton’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Layton Legge, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



