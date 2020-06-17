Hughesville -- Lawrence O. Egli, 92, of Hughesville died Friday, June 12, 2020 at ManorCare North, Williamsport.

Born September 2, 1927 in Montoursville, he was a son of the late Frederick O. and Rachel I. (Kline) Egli. His wife of 53 years, the former Mary Alma Nickles, preceded him in death on December 11, 2000.

Surviving are several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by a son, Charles M. Egli, Sr.; two granddaughters; one great-grandson; and 12 brothers and sisters.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Friday, June 19, at Muncy Cemetery, 204 East Penn St., Muncy, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

