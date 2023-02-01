Williamsport, Pa. — Lawrence J. “Larry” Kane, 77, of Williamsport passed away at the Williamsport Home on Jan. 27, 2023.

Larry was born in Williamsport on May 1, 1945, a son of the late Lewis W. and Margaret C. (Saar) Kane.

When he was 18, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Lejeune, N.C.

He was a graduate of the electrical program at the former Williamsport Technical School, now Pennsylvania College of Technology. He had many careers over his lifetime, he worked as a bartender at many of the area taverns and restaurants, and when he was younger, he worked at Sanso Concrete and at Meckley Roofing. For the majority of his working career he did custodial work at commercial locations.

Larry was very involved with Maynard Little League, from helping to build the current field and serving as league president for 10 years, to coaching baseball. He also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Cynthia Bauman; children, Lawrence (Stephanie) Bauman of Williamsport, Brenda Kane and Joseph Kane both of Bradenton, Fla.; grandchildren, Shawn, Brandon, Jessica, Nathan, Lee, Ryan and Eric; great grandchildren, Summer, Ava, Eliana, and Ryder; brother, William (Lil) Kane of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents, his brother Jack Kane and sister Jane Hess both preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023 at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, PA 17701. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery with military honors.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray final expenses.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Kane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.