Muncy -- Lawrence G. “Larry” Wertman, 72, of Muncy lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at The Muncy Place.

Born February 27, 1949, in Muncy, he was the son of the late Harold and Victoria (Selian) Wertman.

Larry was a graduate of Muncy High School (‘67) attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and ROTC.

He owned and operated Wertman’s Bait & Tackle located in Muncy for 50 years.

In his early years, he was a Firefighter/EMT, enjoyed racing stock cars, and an avid Hamm radio operator (W3LGW). Larry enjoyed Lionel Trains, you could often find him buying and selling them at the Lewisburg flea market.

Larry is survived by his Stepson Brian Clayton as well as his closest friends Charles Long, Franklin Pidcoe, and Julie Foresman. Larry would have liked to thank the doctors and nurses that took such good care of him.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no services at this time. In the near future there will be a Celebration of Life held at Trout Pond Park.

The Family is being assisted by Grenoble’s 121 S. Main St., Muncy

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Wertman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



