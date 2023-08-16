Woolrich, Pa. — Lawrence Francis “Larry” or “Deke” Cunningham, 95, of Woolrich passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 at his home.

He was married to the former Rita W. (Wolfe), who survives, and on July 24, 2023, they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.

Lawrence was born on January 1, 1928 in Jersey Shore and was the son of the late Clayton S. and Alice (Miller) Cunningham. He graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1945 where he was an outstanding basketball player and played clarinet in the marching band.

He served with the U.S. Navy during WWII and played in the Navy Band.

Lawrence had worked at Woolrich Woolen Mills for 45 years and retired in 1993. He was a 70-year member of the Woolrich Community United Methodist Church and for many years faithfully sang in the choir. He was a 60-year member of the Lock Haven Mason Lodge #199, Scottish Rite Consistory, and the Altoona Jaffa Shriners. He was inducted to the Lycoming County Bowling Hall of Fame in 2017 as the Golden Age Bowler for outstanding bowlers over the age of 80. He bowled several 300 games and was averaging in the mid 190’s at the age of 89. For many years he was a member of the Belles Springs Golf Course and in his younger days he managed the Woolrich Woolies men’s baseball. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

For over 50 years, you could always find him in the stands at the home Penn State football games. Lawrence loved being surrounded by his family, especially on Sunday evenings, when everyone would gather on the porch in Woolrich.

In addition to his wife Rita, he is survived by four sons; Lynn F. Cunningham (Rebecca) of Watsontown, Scott H. Cunningham (Bonnie) of Lock Haven, Barry G. Cunningham (Diane) of Jersey Shore, and Reed W. Cunningham of Woolrich, one daughter; Holly M. Pote (Donald) of Linden, seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister-in-law, Raymonda Cunningham from Kentucky and two nieces, Nicole “Nikki” (Kelly) Everman and Cynthia “Cindy” Cunningham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter; Jennie M. Cunningham, and one brother; Ray W. Cunningham.

There will be a public viewing 9:30 – 11 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Woolrich Community United Methodist Church, 1080 Park Avenue, Woolrich. His Celebration of Life will also be held at the Woolrich Community United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Rodney Bartman and Reverend Laura King officiating. Burial will be private in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven.

The family will provide the flowers and ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospitals, donate.lovetotherescue.org or to the Woolrich Community United Methodist Church, 1080 Park Ave., Woolrich, PA 17779.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

