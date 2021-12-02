Lock Haven -- Lawrence E. Truax, Sr., 91, of Lock Haven passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at Geisinger, Lewistown Hospital.

He was married to the late Rhoda Lee (Bropst) in 1952. They were married for 64 years at the time of her death in 2017.

Lawrence was born on December 19, 1929 in Avis and was the son of the late Robert and Edith (Nichols) Truax. He had served with the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. Lawrence worked at Woolrich Woolen Mills, Inc. for 32 years and retired. He was a member of Cornerstone Faith Fellowship, Antes Fort, member of the Korean War Vets Association, Korean War Honor Guard, Beech Creek American Legion and Heroes and Horses. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, outdoors, working on old tractors and pitching horseshoes in the Clinton County Fair Association Horse Shoe Pitching Court. His biggest passion was supporting veterans.

Lawrence is survived by three sons; Lawrence E. Truax, Jr. (Helen) of Beech Creek, David H. Truax (Jean) of Lock Haven and Nathan L. Truax (Andrea) of Lock Haven, two daughters; Linda R. Gower of Lock Haven and Sharon M. Kinney (Kenneth) of Jersey Shore, 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one brother; John Truax (Sharon) of Jersey Shore, three sisters; Shirley Chapman of Jersey Shore, June Getgen of Rauchtown and Joanne Fisher of Salona. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by grandson; James Michael Benner, son-in-law; Neil Gower, aunt; Carrie Signor, two brothers; Richard and Donald Truax and five sisters; Marian Young, Margurette Johnson, Margaret Welshans, Catherine Packard and Wanda Letterman.

There will be a public viewing 5 – 8 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021 and again 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Crossroads Church, 1454 South State Route 44, Jersey Shore where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Pastor Jason Borowicz, Pastor Jeff Pennycoff and Chaplain Rebecca Logan will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park with military honors provided by the Korean War Vets.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heroes & Horses, 101 Stoltzfus Lane, Mackeyville, PA 17751, or Korean War Vets, PO Box 3232, Williamsport, PA 17701, or Beech Creek American Legion, 68 Wynn Ave., Beech Creek, PA 16822 or to The Maintenance of the American Flag at Pennsylvania College of Technology, C/O The Penn College Foundation, One College Avenue, Williamsport, PA 17701 for the maintenance of the flag.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com



