Muncy -- Lawrence D. “Larry” Green, 76, of Muncy died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born November 13, 1943 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Harry and Marie (Dentler) Green. On August 14, 1964 he married the former Sylvia “Sue” Waltz, who survives. Together they celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Larry was a 1961 graduate of South Williamsport High School and attended Lycoming College. He worked as an insurance agent for several local companies, including Prudential where he worked as a manager. Larry went on to become the owner of Green’s Family Market, Cogan Station.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Williamsport.

Larry enjoyed traveling in his motor home and reading.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Pamela Green, of Harrisburg; a son and daughter-in-law, Mark Green and Charlene Davis, of Toronto, Canada; a grandson, Gavin Green; a brother, David Green, of Lancaster; and a sister, Rev. Janice Green, of Williamsport.

Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19 at Calvary Baptist Church, 42 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, where a celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. with his pastor, Rev. Peter Wilson, officiating. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 42 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

