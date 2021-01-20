McEwensville -- On Saturday, January 16, 2021, Laurie Renee Heintzelman, loving mother of two, passed away at home with her family by her side at age 50.

Laurie was born February 3, 1970 in Lewisburg.

She received her Bachelor’s of Nursing from Penn State University in 1992. Laurie practiced nursing for over 25 years, aiding and teaching generations of nurses while dedicating herself to her patients.

She raised two daughters, Meagan Arlene Heintzelman and Colby Jean Heintzelman. Laurie was a dedicated advocate and loving caregiver for her daughter Meagan, never accepting limitations to what she could do. Laurie resided in Montgomery for over 20 years, remaining active in the community. Laurie enjoyed antiques, farmer’s markets, gardening, and music. She adored animals, rescuing and loving many over the years.

Laurie was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Bryson.

She is survived by her daughters Meagan and Colby, one brother Corey; father, Don, Aunt Arlene, cousin Amy, and nephew Cody.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 30 at Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.

Laurie left behind a legacy of compassion, dedicating her life to caring for others. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com