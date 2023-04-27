Linden, Pa. — Laurence “Larry” Bender, 84, of Linden died Monday, April 24 2023 at home surrounded by family. Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Carol (Greene) Bender whom he married on Nov. 19, 1960.

Born May 8, 1938 in Muncy Valley, he was a son of the late Rev. LaRue G. and Helen (Metzger) Bender.

He was a 1956 graduate of Altoona High School, and entered the U.S. Air Force in 1957. Larry was trained as a Medic at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas before being transferred to the Hospital Corps School at Great Lakes Naval Base in Illinois for further medical training. Larry then served at Langley Air Force Base Hospital in Virginia, followed by Ladd Air Force Base Hospital in Fairbanks, Alaska until 1960.

After returning to the Williamsport area, Larry started a 40-year career in the Histology Lab of the Pathology Department of Williamsport Hospital until his retirement in 2000. He was also employed by Kohler Real Estate Agency for many years.

Larry was a member of Community Baptist Church, a longtime member of the local Bible Club Committee, and a volunteer for their summer camp program. He also volunteered for New Tribes Bible Institute in Jersey Shore, and at the local Central PA Food Bank. He was a former member of the Woodward Township Volunteer Fire Co. and Planning Commission.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Lauralyn Weisel (Scott) of South Williamsport, Lisa Parker (Jonathan) of Texas, and Michael Bender of Chester Springs; seven grandchildren, Nicole Peltier, Megan Wilson (Nathaniel), Nathan Parker (Gina), Caralyn and Cameron Weisel, Ethan and Elliot Bender; five great-grandchildren, Robert Peltier, Jack and Jude Wilson, Brave and Lucia Parker; a sister-in-law Janet Bender, and several nieces and nephews.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, three brothers, Rev. Richard W. Bender, Dr. Robert L. Bender, John Torrance Bender, and a sister-in-law, Ann Bender.

A funeral service to honor Larry’s life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 1 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Jersey Shore Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s name to Ethnos 360 c/o Wayumi Camp, 241 Old Forge Hill Road, Jersey Shore PA 17740.

Larry’s family would like to thank the nurses and aides from Susquehanna Home Health and Hospice, and all of the family and friends who made it possible for Larry to spend his final months at home.

Online condolences may be made on Larry’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.