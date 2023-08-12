Lock Haven, Pa. — Lauraetta Rae “Toot” Hill, 86, of Lock Haven was warmly welcomed into the eagerly waiting and endlessly loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 7, 2023 at The Gatehouse of Divine Providence.

Born February 26, 1937 in Flemington, she was a beloved daughter and faithful caregiver of the late Martin Theodore and Florence Margaret Hill.

Toot was a graduate of Lock Haven High School and then earned her degree from United Wesleyan College.

Her loving, nurturing, and caring personality led her to study at Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology, earning her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Toot served at Lock Haven Hospital until her retirement but continued compassionately caring for others, including the elderly, the widowed, and the poor and oppressed. She had the biggest heart for people in need.

Toot was an avid and deeply devoted member of the Hillview Wesleyan Church. She served as a Licensed Lay Minister, leaving an indelible mark on many and a healing, spiritual touch on scores of people through her divine calling. In her life-long service to God, she served as a Sunday School Teacher, coached the Bible Bowl Team, and was the President of the Ladies Missionary Society. Toot’s beautiful voice could be heard from the Soprano section of the church choir and captivated all with her inspirational solos. Her acts of service were too numerous to name, and her impact is eternal and beyond measure.

She adored her loyal canine companion, Beau Jack, and her faithful feline friends, Smokey and Kitter. She loved pretty flowers of all varieties, especially those of a purple palette, and melodic songbirds filled her soul with joy. Creating and consuming culinary delights were a favorite pastime, especially in pursuit of satisfying her insatiably large sweet tooth and an eager family of hearty participants.

More than anything in this world, Toot loved her family.

Surviving are her brothers: Jack (Loretta) Hill of Royersford, Melvin (Linda) Hill of Bloomsburg and Albert “Hap” (Carol) Hill of Flemington, as well as a vast number of nieces and nephews.

Toot was preceded in death by her brothers: Floyd, Dennis, Clarence, Theodore, and George Hill; her sisters: Gloria Houdeshell, Geraldine Beach, Norma Packer, and Cherry Hill; and her best friend, Patricia “Pat” Moore.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 12 Noon at Hillview Wesleyan Church, 1200 W. 4th St., Lock Haven with her beloved nephew whom she raised as her own, Navy Chaplain Rob Hess, officiating in her honor.

Friends and family will be received at the church on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions in Toot’s name may be made to either Hillview Wesleyan Church or The Gatehouse, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

